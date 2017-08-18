Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess Charity is continuing its appeal to provide the Countess of Chester Hospital with new kidney dialysis machines to help patients like young Natasha Gabriel.

Natasha, 24, was diagnosed with genetic nephrotic syndrome when she was just 16. She started on kidney dialysis in April this year when she had her kidneys removed and she now attends Chester dialysis unit three times per week for her treatments.

At present the Kidney Dialysis Unit has 21 machines, two of which are now coming to the end of their seven year cycle. The Countess Charity is helping to raise funds to provide new machines with help from patients, the local community and hospital staff like Nicola Burns.

Nicola is a coronary care unit nurse at the Countess and she has signed up to do the September Tough Mudder Northwest 2017 event in aid of the Kidney Dialysis Machine Appeal.

Nicola’s close friend Christy Millar was a patient on the unit.

If you would like to support Nicola please log on to her Just Giving page - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicskidneydialysismachineappeal or if you fancy a challenge why not join Nicola’s team. Call 01244 366240 if you are interested.

The Countess Charity is also organising a sponsored walk where you can support the Kidney Dialysis Machine Appeal. Go to www.walkforwards.co.uk or for more information email angie.lopez@nhs.net or call the fundraising office on 01244 366240.