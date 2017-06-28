Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-million pound housing development on the edge of Ellesmere Port town centre has taken a further step forward.

Regeneration specialists St Modwen, based in the Midlands, secured planning permission for up to 350 new family homes on the 29-acre former HH Robertson steelworks on Cromwell Road in 2014.

The company said at the time the development was expected to bring 500 construction jobs to the area.

Twelve months ago Essex-based homebuilders Countryside Properties secured detailed approval for the first phase of development involving 98 properties.

In a new announcement it has been revealed that 150 homes, all freehold, will be included in the second phase of the new build.

St Modwen said it had completed a £2.35m sale of 10.5 acres of land for residential again to Countryside.

It is suggested the deal will boost the development of the former steelworks site where production ended in 1997.

Countryside plans to build homes for private rent and sale and has confirmed they will be freehold.

The development is to include ‘extensive areas of public open space’.

Nick Whittingham, land director at St Modwen, said: “We are pleased to see the continued redevelopment of the former HH Robertson site to deliver new homes.

“Cromwell Road is a key regeneration area for Ellesmere Port Development Board and Cheshire West and Chester Council and will open up the area for major improvement.”

The overall scheme to bring homes to the former steelworks could create up to 200 construction jobs, it was said at an earlier stage.

Apart from the dwellings it will include ‘substantial’ areas of public open space, footpath and cycle links and accessibility to Ellesmere Port railway station and the town centre.

Sophia Fleming, business development manager at Countryside Properties, said last year the first phase ‘represents a significant investment in an area that has seen precious little development for a number of years’.

Catalyst

She continued: “The delivery of this first phase will act as a catalyst not only for the future phases of the Cromwell Road site but Ellesmere Port as a whole.”

Mr Whittingham said at the time he was hopeful that having secured outline planning permission ‘for the comprehensive redevelopment of this former industrial brownfield site’ this would kickstart the regeneration of the wider area and allow private housing to come forward in the near future.

Earlier this year North Wales-based Macbryde Homes launched sales of 171 starter and family properties on a 12-acre brownfield site off Cromwell Road.

The £18m freehold housing development could help to create almost 300 jobs, including 100 construction roles, according to the developers.