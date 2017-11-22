Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have revealed a van driver died in hospital after his vehicle collided with the central reservation on the westbound carriageway of the M56 on Tuesday (November 21).

The 56-year-old man, from Northwich, was taken to Warrington Hospital following the accident between junction nine, for Lymm Interchange, and junction 10, for Stretton, which happened about 12.25pm.

A Cheshire police spokeswoman said: “He sadly died in hospital. It is considered that he may have had a medical episode at the wheel.

“Police are investigating the circumstances and a report will be sent to the coroner.”

The incident caused huge tailbacks on the M56. All traffic was held westbound between junction nine and 10 to allow the air ambulance to land at the scene with drivers advised to avoid the area.