A huge £1.9bn deal has been agreed which includes the sale of Vauxhall to PSA.

The French group, which owns Citroen and Peugeot, has announced it will buy General Motors’ European operation.

The news could have a huge effect on Vauxhall’s plant in Ellesmere Port and its workers.

You have been having your say on the issue on our Chester Chronicle and Ellesmere Port Pioneer Facebook pages.

There was optimism for the future of the site, which produces the award-winning Vauxhall Astra.

Dave Bird said: “I can’t see Peugeot spending nearly £2bn just to shut down production on the new Astra, with the government getting special deals involved I reckon the plant will be safe.”

Kevin Stout said: “PSA group are looking to trade with the world outside of the EU so I think this is there route to trade without to much interference from the EU.”

Neil Callaghan posted: “I think at Ellesmere Port they should become a cooperative, but that’s a long way off yet.”

Assurances have been made over jobs until 2021, but the long-term future for almost 4,500 staff at the Ellesmere Port and Luton plants is less certain.

Joanne Matthews commented: “My partner worked here up until 3 weeks ago, agency worker. Thankfully he has a new job and just as well by the looks of things. I feel for them all.”

Mary Bedward added it was a ‘massive worry’.

Opinions were divided over whether the UK’s upcoming exit from the European Union had made an impact.

Andrew Artell said: “Might be a good thing....even the French aren’t daft enough to vote for a tax after brexit to bring cars they own into Europe. Government should have safeguarded jobs before the buyout though.”

Mark Hickman added: “Nothing to do with Brexit! Too much capacity and they will close the least efficient plants.”

But John Cunniff believed it was a ‘possible consequence’ of the referendum result.

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders has said it was the ‘first test of the Government’s commitment to supporting UK manufacturing in the new world’.

