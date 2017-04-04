Amazing Then and Now images of Northgate Street,

Are you a Sally or a Wayne?

Well, you could be one of the very last few, because these are just two of the 36 names that website BabyCentre say could soon become 'extinct' unless parents begin using the monikers again.

The resource tracked name data from its community of three million mums across the UK and their research showed that names which were once considered popular, are apparently falling by the wayside.

Names like Angela, Dean, Joanne and Paula are all names that are yet to be included on Babycentre's database, the Birmingham Mail reports .

And it's also bad news if you're called Donna, Sharon or Dennis.

Time will tell if any of these names will experience a popularity surge before the end of 2017.



Full list of names

• Angela

• Bertram

• Beverley

• Cecil

• Carol

• Clarence

• Clive

• Cyril

• Debra

• Diane

• Donna

• Dean

• Doris

• Dennis

• Derek

• Duncan

• Elaine

• Ernest

• Geoffrey

• Horace

• Joanne

• Leonard

• Maureen

• Malcolm

• Nigel

• Neville

• Paula

• Roy

• Sally

• Sandra

• Sharon

• Sheila

• Tracey

• Wendy

• Yvonne

• Wayne