Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual Your Champions search for the unsung heroes and heroines of our community reaches its 30th year in 2017.

Every year for the past three decades, Trinity Mirror Cheshire has teamed up with ScottishPower Foundation to throw the spotlight on those people and groups who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live.

And now the search begins again as we aim to pay tribute to those who are making a real difference in our area.

A glittering gala, red carpet event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester on Friday, November 17 with Olympic silver and medallist Colin Jackson CBE on hand to present awards to this year’s successful champions.

The 2016 Champion of Champions was Peter Fuller from Flintshire, a heroic ex-soldier from Mold who stopped a neo-nazi fanatic killing an Asian dentist.

And last year, for the first time ever, a special Appeal of the Year award was created to mark the incredible story of Chester six-year-old Erin Cross who has spent most of her young life battling leukaemia.

Ann Loughrey, trustee and executive officer of the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “Your Champions Awards provides a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the often unrecognised work of unsung heroes in the community.

“We welcome nominations from individuals or groups who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and really make a difference. This could be helping their neighbours, improving the environment, volunteering for charities, or even an act of bravery.

“ScottishPower Foundation is committed to helping the communities in which we serve and we look forward to giving recognition at the awards ceremony in November.”

Michael Green, executive editor Trinity Mirror Cheshire, said: “Your Champions is a special event every year and we have been proud to play our part in highlighting some wonderful stories about the incredible work that goes on behind the scenes of our communities.

“We hope that 2017 - the 30th anniversary year - will be even more memorable and I would urge everyone out there who knows of an individual or group that is deserves recognition to let us know about them.”

The Your Champions Awards 2017 are now open for nominations and will recognise people in five categories:

Champion Person of the Year - Man or woman who is making the most significant contribution to their community.

Champion Volunteer of the Year - An individual who has tirelessly over the years supported a local charity or voluntary organisation.

Champion Team of the Year – Group of people which is making a contribution to their community, from those who improve the environment, to sporting and charitable organisations.

Sporting Champion of the Year – An individual or team that have excelled in their sport, and are an example to others.

Young Champion of the Year - A special young person, under the age of 19, who have succeeded – often against the odds, tirelessly fundraise or has helped others.

To nominate, please send information to The Chronicle, Maple House, Park West, Off Sealand Road, Chester, CH1 4RN or email cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com or download a nomination form from http://www.scottishpower.com/yourchampionsENG

Closing date for nominations is October 13.