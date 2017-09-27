Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little star at an Ellesmere Port nursery has been nominated for a Your Champions award for her determination in the face of adversity.

Fundraising is on the move to enable Evaline Weaver from Hardy Close, Great Sutton, a happy four-year-old, to have surgery which may allow her to walk unaided.

And now Evaline has been nominated as the Young Person of the Year in the 2017 Your Champions awards.

The annual Your Champions search for the unsung heroes and heroines of our community reaches its 30th year in 2017.

Every year for the past three decades, Trinity Mirror Cheshire has teamed up with ScottishPower Foundation to throw the spotlight on those people and groups who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live.

Since birth, little Evaline has struggled with everyday movements like sitting, standing and walking.

Dad Tim explained: “This hasn’t been easy for Evaline. The smallest of tasks can be very difficult for her and can sometimes stop her from doing things that others can.”

There is light at the end of the tunnel in the form of surgery costing £21,000 which would give Evaline a much greater range of movement.

This is not available on the NHS so Tim has turned to online fundraising to allow people to donate.

He hopes to reach his target of £21,000 within a year with the generous support of friends, family and the general public.

“Daily life is a struggle for Evaline and the surgery has the possibility to make her life that little bit easier,” Tim adds.

Evaline was born seven weeks early. There were a few complications at first and she was kept in hospital for tests.

When she was about 18 months old, parents Tim and Becky noticed she was a little slow in reaching her milestones.

“We started to get concerned so raised it to medical staff who, after several scans and tests, diagnosed her with cerebral palsy in her lower limbs,” Tim says.

“We have done extensive research into the condition and things to make it easier, more comfortable for her and try to encourage her to walk.

“This is through physio, both at home and conductive, also splints, walking aids and many different activities and classes to stretch and loosen her muscles.”

The stumbling block is the spastic diplegia in her legs as the muscles are so tight it is hampering her improvement.

“It won’t get any better unless she has exploratory surgery to loosen the muscles allowing her range of movement to hopefully increase,” says Tim.

“This will hopefully allow her one day to be able to do the things most people take for granted.

“We also hope the surgery will eventually help Evaline walk unaided,” continued Tim who is otherwise delighted with the progress being made by his ‘outgoing daughter’.

Evaline is very clever and ahead of most of her peers. Her main struggles are her legs as she needs lots of help and support through aids, key workers and additional therapy.

“She is very active in the classes we take her to, she loves to get really involved and often takes the lead in all sorts of activities,” adds Tim.

Alder Hey has confirmed the cost is £21,000 but is unable to provide a date for surgery until full payment for the operation is received.

Sky High Achievers in Stanlaw Abbey describes Evaline as a ‘little star’.

Later this year, a panel of judges from Trinity Mirror and ScottishPower will come up with shortlists for all five categories in the 2017 Your Champions awards scheme – Person, Young Person, Team, Volunteer and Sporting.

All finalists will be invited to a glittering gala, red carpet event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester on Friday, November 17 with Olympic silver and medallist Colin Jackson CBE on hand to present awards to this year’s successful champions who will be announced on the night.