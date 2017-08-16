Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity fun day to raise money for two local cancer charities took place at Footgolf Chester on Parkgate Road in Mollington on Sunday (August 13).

The football themed event was organised by football mad 10-year-old Cameron Rowley who was diagnosed with desmoplastic small-round-cell tumour (DSRCT) – a rare and aggressive form of cancer - in April 2015 after being taken ill during a family holiday to Mexico.

Since then Cameron, from Ellesmere Port, has undergone chemotherapy and surgery at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and radiotherapy treatment at Clatterbridge Hospital but sadly doctors have been unable to rid him of the disease, which means the treatment he is now receiving is aimed purely at prolonging and improving the quality of his life.

Many of Cameron’s friends and family attended Sunday’s event and the money raised will be split between two charities close to Cameron’s heart – Children’s Cancer Support Group - the ‘Chics’ - and Chester charity Miles of Smiles, which sends terminally ill, sick and disabled children on holidays to Disneyland Paris.

Cameron’s dad Brendan said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along and supported Cameron’s Fun Day.

“It was an amazing day and as a family we really did appreciate the support. The sun was shining and everyone had a great time. Cameron had an amazing day.”

If you would like to support Cameron’s appeal you can donate at: www.gofundme.com/charity-day-13th-august-2017