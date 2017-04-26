Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Compensation of up to £22,500 could ease the pain of HS2 flying past your garden.

The Government has revealed how it hopes to offset the impacts of the controversial rail link.

HS2’s route will run through Cheshire West between Crewe and Manchester.

The track will go closest by Winsford, Middlewich and Davenham.

Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach said the impact of the rail scheme could be ‘devastating’ for some.

Now those affected have a chance to claim back the cost if you live less than 300m away.

A catch is you must have bought your home before the project was first proposed, Get West London reports.

In recent weeks the Government has been asked to clarify HS2 is still going ahead in the face of reports the scheme would be shelved to pay for Brexit.

Andrew Percy MP, parliamentary under-secretary of state for communities and local government, said there had been ‘no change’ to policy on the HS2 project.

HS2’s Phase 2b from Crewe to Manchester is not expected to be completed until 2033.

Ms Sandbach, whose constituency includes Winsford, previously commented: “The hub station at Crewe has great potential to benefit many constituents.

“However it will be devastating for residents who will be concerned at the impact blight and route changes will have on their lives.”

The Homeowner Payment Scheme (HOP Scheme) gives a cash payment to people living in areas where the railway is not in a tunnelled section.

People living in zone one, 120m to 180m away from the centre of the line, are entitled to a payment of £22,500.

Those in zone two from 180m to 240m away can claim £15,000.

The least affect in zone three, who live up to 300m away, can get £7,500.

In order to claim under the HOP Scheme you have to be the homeowner or occupier-homeowner of a private residence, business premises or agricultural unit.

Your home or 25% of your total property area including your home and garden must be within one of the HOP zones and you must have bought the property before April 9, 2014.

If you think you might be eligible to the cash payouts click here to check and fill out an application form.

