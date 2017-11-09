Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A massive £120m vote of confidence in the future of Ellesmere Port has taken a significant step forward.

Specialist UK logistics and industrial property business Peel Logistics Property and fast growing Progroup based in Germany have broken ground on what will be the largest and most technically advanced corrugated cardboard manufacturing plant in the world, it is claimed.

The giant 327,976 square feet plant will stand on the former 45-acre Cabot Carbon site adjacent to the M53 motorway.

When fully operational towards the end of 2018 it will generate up to 500 million square metres of cardboard each year with four shifts operating.

The new state-of-the-art operation will replace the current Prowell plant on the Pioneer Business Park, part of Progroup, which was also built by Peel.

It will feature an upgraded corrugated board machine enabling Prowell to meet increased demand and will further secure the company’s leadership in the European corrugated sheet board market.

Prowell’s ambition to have the most efficient and powerful corrugated sheet mega board plant in the world will be further supported by space for an additional building of up to 468,230 square feet for which outline planning has also been submitted.

James Whittaker, development director at Peel Logistics Property, said: “It’s fantastic that post the Brexit decision a European operator such as Prowell is committed to investing and expanding their operation in Ellesmere Port, giving manufacturing and the economy a huge boost in the region.

“Enabling works that include remediation of the site and construction will progress in tandem to ensure we deliver this colossal facility by quarter four in 2018.”

Jürgen Heindl, chief executive officer of Progroup, added: “There is a correlation between the timing of building a new plant in the UK and the impending Brexit.

“It sends a strong signal and shows that Progroup believes that the economy and the manufacturing sector in the United Kingdom will develop positively over the long term.

“From my perspective manufacturing will become increasingly important as the British economy restructures after Brexit.

“For this to happen the competitiveness of industry in general needs to be strengthened.

“Prowell is gearing up for this with the most efficient flagship plant in the industry and will adopt a ‘low-cost, high-tech’ strategy.”

Prowell gained the unanimous approval of borough planners to move to the two-phase hi-tech mega plant at Lees Lane.

It is said the plant will be the most efficient and powerful unit of its type in the world.

Councillors heard the first phase of the new-build, costing £75m, could bring investment in the order of £120m with job opportunities in construction and operations and within the local supply chain, including local services.

“This represents a major economic benefit,” a report stated. Progroup believes the new location will become the ‘absolute benchmark of the entire industry’.

The company is launching an expansion project to increase capacity by building plants in Italy and the UK, according to trade journals.

Planners described the proposal as a ‘significant new investment’ on a key strategic site within Ellesmere Port.

They pointed out employment development in the area is supported by the council’s regeneration team and by the Ellesmere Port Development Board.

The site is in a mainly industrial area, the report explained, near the Shropshire Union Canal.

Approval was recommended, subject to cond­itions and the plans were agreed unanimously.