Work is progressing to breathe new life into a pocket-sized park alongside the canal in Chester city centre.

George Street Park has been closed to the public for a number of years, the area is in poor condition and has been used for anti-social behaviour.

For years there has been talk of revamping the park but now it is finally happening.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has begun transforming the area into an attractive pocket park, open to the public, with views across the canal towards the City Walls.

Back in February some of the undergrowth was cleared with a focus on the management and maintenance of existing trees and vegetation.

This month, two cross-sectional trenches are being dug to mark the locations of existing underground services. These exploratory works will also confirm ground conditions and assess the extent of tree roots. An early assessment of archaeology on the site will also be carried out.

Cllr Brian Clarke, cabinet member, economic development and infrastructure, said: “This area has been closed for a number of years. It will be transformed into an attractive pocket park opening up views across the Shropshire Union Canal towards the City Walls and allowing full access for the public to enjoy the tranquillity of this spectacular location in Chester.”

Further clearance of vegetation up to the boundary wall will allow for a full inspection of the existing masonry work. This will enable a specification to be drafted for the specialist repair and restoration of the existing boundary of the park.

The next stage will see the development of concept design proposals that aim to be ‘sympathetic’ to the history of the City Walls.