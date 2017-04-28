Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman had to be taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the M56 this morning (April 28).

Emergency services were called to the crash, which happened about one mile from junction 14 westbound, shortly before 11am.

Paramedics took one female casualty to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said the woman, whose age is not known, was reporting pain in her back.

The incident caused long delays in the area as police cleared the scene.

One lane had to be closed, but reopened shortly before 12.30pm.