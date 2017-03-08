Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was given first aid after she was involved in a car crash in Malpas yesterday (March 7) evening.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out to an collision between two cars on Chester Road at 7.41pm.

A spokesperson said: “One woman was injured so crews gave first aid before a first responder arrived to take over treatment.”

(Photo: Google)

Just an hour earlier a car crashed into a horse trailer on the A49 and A51 roundabout in Tarporley.

No people or animals were injured in the collision.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident just before 6.30pm and firefighters made the scene safe.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Firefighters were called to a report of a collision on the A49/A51 roundabout in Tarporley.

“When they arrived they found that the collision involved a car and a horse box.

“Nobody was trapped and so crews assisted by making the scene safe.

“There was a horse in the lorry but this was uninjured in the incident.”