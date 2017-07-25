Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester woman has been ordered to shell out £1,660 after being prosecuted for fly-tipping by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Samantha Elizabeth Crawford, 42, of Meadow Place, Handbridge, Chester, tipped 17 bags of domestic waste on another householder's property in the neighbourhood.

An investigation was started in April 2016 when the resident returned from a weekend away to find the bags had been left in his passageway.

When regulatory services officers examined the bags six pieces of evidence were obtained.

Despite two letters requesting an interview with Miss Crawford and also visits to her home, she made no contact with regulatory services officers regarding the matter.

On Monday, July 24, Chester Magistrates’ Court imposed fines and costs totalling £1,660.

Miss Crawford received a fine of £660 for the fly-tipping offence and was also ordered to pay costs of £940 and a victim surcharge of £60. Miss Crawford did not attend court and has 28 days to pay.

As well as the environmental impact of making the borough’s streets look dirty and untidy, the council says it costs almost £600,000 a year to clear litter in the Northwich, Ellesmere Port and Chester areas.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Following on from previous successful prosecutions, hopefully this case will act as a deterrent to potential offenders and make them think twice before fly-tipping waste.

“Sadly, some people still think they can dispose of rubbish wherever they want causing problems for residents and draining council services.

“The message is clear – fly-tippers beware. We will do all we can to track you down and make sure you pay for what you have done.”

Illegal tipping of waste can be reported 24 hours a day via the council website (search ’fly-tipping’), on the Your Streets website (www.westcheshireyourstreets.co.uk/) , via Twitter (@Go_Cheshirewest), or in person at any of the council’s customer service centres.