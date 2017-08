Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with the attempted arson of a takeaway in Northwich.

Police charged Jen McPherson following the incident on Chester Road, Hartford, just before 12.30am on Tuesday (August 29).



McPherson has been remanded in custody and will appear at Chester Crown Court on September 19.