Fire crews were called to a report that a light aircraft was in difficulty off Swanlow Lane, Winsford.



When they arrived just after midday today (Tuesday, December 27), firefighters confirmed that a plane had landed after suffering engine problems.

Thankfully all on board were safe and had suffered no injuries.



There was no action required by firefighters at the scene.