Robbers stole a cash box containing thousands of pounds worth of notes after attacking a security guard inside a bank.

Cheshire Police are appealing for information from the public following the raid in Winsford in which one of the assailants may have been armed with a bat.

A G4S delivery driver was inside TSB Bank on the Old High Street, Winsford, shortly after midday on Thursday (July 6) when he was approached from behind by an unknown man who pushed him to the ground.

The offender then grabbed hold of a cash box the driver was carrying before exiting the bank and jumping into a white Audi A1 which was parked outside, making off with what police say was 'a large quantity of cash'.

The vehicle was seen driving away from the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a second suspect at the bank, who was possibly armed with a bat, although nobody was injured or threatened. One suspect is described as wearing a grey tracksuit and the second was wearing a black tracksuit.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Rob Astbury said: “This was a serious incident and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible. Thankfully the victim was not injured as a result of the incident; however he has been left shaken by his ordeal.

“Investigations into this incident are currently in the early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry. As part of the investigation I’m keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. I’d also like to hear from anyone who believes that they may have seen the white Audi driving away from the scene.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northwich Police on 101, quoting incident number 341, of 6/7/17. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.