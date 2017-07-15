The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jumped in the car today? You could have been caught on camera.

More and more drivers are recording their journeys on a dashcam.

Cyclists are also putting cameras on their helmets to record rides.

Both types of road user have captured scary moments of being cut up, tailgated as well as actual crashes in the more serious cases.

Cheshire police has opened up a way for people to submit their footage of offences on the roads.

The force has streamlined a way for dashcam users to get evidence to them through their website.

The Cheshire Constabulary website states: “With more motorists using dashcams, mobile phones being used to capture drivers committing offences, and increasing numbers of cyclists/horse riders wearing helmet cams, there are more people than ever capturing evidence of people committing traffic offences.

“As a result of this, Cheshire police have been keen to develop a process in response to the increased submission of video and photographic evidence of incidents witnessed by its communities on our roads.

“Previously, these incidents have come into us in a variety of different ways, and we are pleased to have developed a simpler process for the public to be able to report them.”

The website also includes advice on where to put your dashcam and what will happen after the footage is submitted.

Any information provided by you will be treated in strict confidence.

To find out more visit the Cheshire Constabulary website here.