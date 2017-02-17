The video will start in 8 Cancel

It is the important question ahead of the February half-term - are Chester and Ellesmere Port going to get any sunshine?

While it seems like winter is on the way out it might not be time to put your big coat away for spring just yet.

The national picture has predicted a 'Caribbean blast' to sweep in and bring some hot air with it in the coming days.

More localised forecasters have Cheshire West hitting highs of around 12 degrees this weekend.

Saturday (February 18), looks to be the best chance to get out and about with some sunny outbreaks through the cloud.

It will stay mild on Sunday but become 'increasingly windy' according to the Met Office

From Monday the temperatures are expected to hover around 10 degrees with possible showers, getting slightly colder later in the week.

Looking ahead to the following weekend it will hopefully stay dry but plenty could change before then.

Keep up with the latest forecast for our area below:

