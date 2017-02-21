Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West End actor is heading to Chester to take the lead role in a play about refugees.

Andrei Costin, who is playing the lead role of Hassan in the Kite Runner at the Wyndhams Theatre is cast as Karem in Theatre in the Quarter’s play The Lost Boy.

Romanian born will transfer from London to Chester for the run in April.

Artistic director of Theatre in the Quarter Matt Baker said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be able to cast this terrific actor who is currently performing a lead role in London. “He will play the magical and mysterious Syrian boy in our play, with a singing voice that is literally out of this world.”

Andrei will be joined by a company of actors and musicians.

The play will run from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, May 7.

Tickets are priced at £12 - £14 and school groups can purchase tickets for £10.50 each with a free adult place for every 10 tickets.

To book tickets, visit https:// www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/EKDFGI.