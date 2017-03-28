Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Companies across West Cheshire are joining a scheme to boost the health of their workers.

More than 700 businesses have signed up to WorkFit, a healthy living programme devised by Brio Leisure, the council’s leisure arm.

The community interest company behind Chester’s Northgate Arena, Ellesmere Port Sports Village, Northwich Memorial Court and Winsford Lifestyle Centre launched the scheme to improve the well-being of workers across the borough.

Once a company sets up WorkFit their staff have access to Brio’s nine centres across West Cheshire with discounted memberships. Use is unlimited and includes everything from gym access to swimming, fitness classes, racquet sports and the use of leisure centre spas.

Brio’s Hollie Connah, who co-ordinates WorkFit, says there are ‘strong benefits’ to companies and staff.

“There are obvious advantages to companies,” she said. “A healthier workforce is more energetic and productive and those businesses on the programme experience fewer sickness days.

“It also shows that more and more local companies are taking an interest in the wellbeing of their staff which is a great thing.

“We’ve been delighted with the take up to date but want to see even more organisations taking advantage of the scheme in 2017.”

As an added bonus staff working for companies on the programme are also able to offer their family members the same membership discounts.

Hollie added: “There’s no charge to the employer to sign up to the programme, just a shared passion in improving workplace wellbeing.

“Companies, staff and the families of staff all benefit, it really is a no-brainer.”

Further details are available from Hollie on 01244 567 268.