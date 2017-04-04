Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fundraising page has been set up for a motorbike rider killed in a crash on the Welsh Road.

Kevin 'Burnie' Burnell had taken part in the Wirral Egg Run charity event before the fatal collision on the A550 on Sunday (April 2).

His family said he 'died happy and doing what he absolutely loved the most'.

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses after Mr Burnell's blue Suzuki motorbike collided with a white Volkswagen Golf at about 1pm.

Floral tributes have been laid by friends and family in honour of the 30-year-old by the side of the road.

More than £1,200 has been raised on JustGiving in less than 24 hours, the Liverpool Echo reports .

The page 'We’re raising £1,000 to help lay my big brother to rest...Kevin Burnell, better known as Burnie' can be found here.

Mr Burnell’s sister Gemma wrote: “So today our hearts were broken and my brother was taken from us.

“He died happy and doing what he absolutely loved the most and what he lived for. Please help me and my family give him the best send off possible. Any help is appreciated.”

Before his death Mr Burnell joined thousands of other motorcyclists for the Wirral Egg Run tribute ride out, which saw bikers ride from New Brighton to Claremont Farm on Sunday morning.

The annual event, which raises cash for charity and collects Easter eggs for local children, is a tribute to the original Wirral Egg Run, which was cancelled in 2013.

Fellow bikers and friends paid tribute to Mr Burnell on social media.

Messages of support for his family have been posted on the event’s official Facebook page.

Lynne Sampson wrote: “That’s so sad . God bless him . Rip Biker .praying for you and your family . Ride high in those clouds matey.”

Ian Davies said: “another fallen angel taking that long road to the clubhouse R.I.P”

On the fundraising page for Mr Burnell’s funeral, friends said he was a “great lad”.

Peter Ainscough said: “Feel like we have lost a family member our household is broken keep ur head up gem he was a top lad an a great friend to our Jordan ride fast up there burnie lad xxxxx”

Stan Spence said: “Sorry for your loss, bernie was a great lad and will be sadly missed.”

And Matt Murtagh wrote: “RIP Brother may the roads be perfect up there.”

Cheshire Police said Mr Burnell’s relatives are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Investigation Officer Sergeant Paul Marsh said: “The Welsh Road is a busy road and as part of this investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes that they may have witnessed the collision.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 444 of April 2.