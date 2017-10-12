Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lilian Warrington may never have learned to drive but she has not let this stop her travelling around the world whenever she has had the opportunity.

And now she has ten decades of memories to look back on as she celebrates her 100th birthday on Sunday (October 15).

Born in Birkenhead in 1917, she started work at the age of 14 in a variety of occupations, moving to Ellesmere Port in 1958 and carrying on working there until her retirement aged 60.

In 1937 she married Danny Warrington and they were very happily married until his death, aged 90, in 2002.

She and Danny had three daughters. She now also has six grandchildren and six great grandchildren all of whom love her very much.

Her daughters Barbara and Norma said: “Throughout her life she has, and continues to, love her family above all else. She is an amazing inspirational role model to everyone.

“She is very adventurous and loved to travel. Her travels took her to Australia, France, Zimbabwe, The Gambia and she even visited Spain in her 80s.”

Although Lillian did not learn to drive a car, she decided to take a driving test for a mobility scooter when she was 90 which enabled her to maintain her independence until November last year.

Her sense of humour and fun loving spirit, even at this great age, shines through and she will often be heard saying: “Don’t forget I’m pole dancing later today.”

Lilian will be celebrating with close family members at Crossways Residential Home in Northwich which she moved to in January.