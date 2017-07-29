Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Annie Davies from Chester has celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends at the MHA Chapel Fields care home in Frodsham.

Born in 1913, Annie has lived through two world wars, seen more than 20 prime ministers come and go, and lived in a time without the internet, transatlantic flights, traffic cones, the NHS or toasters.

She has spent most of her life living in Chester, where she was born, and moved to Chapel Fields in April 2013 – just a few months before her 100th birthday.

This year, her birthday was marked by an afternoon tea with family and friends. Annie enjoyed a slice of cake and a non-alcoholic tipple along with lots of music and balloons.

A real ‘foodie’, who ran a café selling homemade scones and also worked in her husband Jack’s fish and chip shop, ‘Davies Fish and Chips’ on Lower Bridge Street. Annie attributes her long life to eating chocolate, tomatoes and grapes. She also says that looking after everyone else before herself has contributed to her long and happy life – when she was younger she loved looking after her extended family’s children.

Sandra Turnross, the home’s social life co-ordinator said: “We were so delighted to be able to celebrate Annie’s 104th birthday with her.

“All birthdays are special but 104 deserves a true party – although we weren’t quite able to squeeze a candle for every year on the cake! From all of us at Chapel Fields: happy birthday, Annie!”