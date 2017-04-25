Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney was out socialising in Chester city centre in the early hours of Monday after firing home the second goal against Burnley on St George’s Day.

Rooney was apparently in a ‘good mood’ following the 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor after being handed just his second start of the year.

Jacob Whiteway, 19, from Chester, was out in Chester when he spotted Rooney at The Marlbororough Arms with two male pals.

He said: "He wasn't liking the attention. He was just there for a quiet drink but he was very friendly."

Jacob, who is actually an Arsenal fan but admires Rooney, said the England star agreed to a selfie with him but only after he had left the venue around 3am.

Jacob, who played for the Manchester United Academy as a youngster, said Rooney's friends included an off duty bar tender who works outside Chester.

"He might earn £365,000 a week but he seems quite grounded," he added. "When he left he just put his hood up and they walked towards the The Cross."

One anonymous Chester resident was heading to The Marlbororough to relax after work when he spotted Rooney and his pals in the street.

He also had his picture taken with him then negotiated the group’s entry inside because it was about 2am and amazingly the doorman didn’t appear to know who he was.

The United star's friends were looking after him and in general asking people not to take photos. The Chronicle has, however, been shown pictures taken with the striker but does not have permission to publish.

The customer said: “He was all right. I had a good chat. I told him how good he was at Everton and said to him that my kids were Man U fans. He was in a good mood but didn’t want people taking his picture. He just wanted a quiet drink.”

The man asked him about manager José Mourinho to which he apparently responded ‘He’s an all right guy'. Rooney and his pals later left on foot.

Sarah Howsham, from Chester, posted on Twitter that she was in the pub at the same time as Rooney claiming she had seen his former teammate Michael Owen in there recently as well.