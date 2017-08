The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lightning lit up the skies over Chester and Ellesmere Port in a stunning display of colour last night (August 16).

The thunderstorm only lasted minutes but it was seen and felt by many across the borough, including Richard Johnson, the manager of The Stamford Bridge gastropub on Tarvin Road.

He captured the lightning at the exact moment it hit the sky.

Did you capture any images of the thunderstorm? Tweet us your pictures and videos @ChesterChron.