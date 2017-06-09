The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Labour surge saw them snatch Weaver Vale from the Tories on a dramatic General Election night.

Mike Amesbury ousted Conservative Graham Evans who had held the seat since 2010.

Turnout was recorded at 73.5% at the count at Memorial Court in Northwich, up on 68.5% from 2015.

In the end Mr Amesbury secured a clear victory with 26,066 votes which gave him a majority of 3,928 over the Tories.

After the result was confirmed at about 3.50am, there were huge cheers from the Labour team in attendance.

An upset had looked to be on after the announcement of the exit poll which pointed to a hung parliament.

Mr Amesbury said his party had 'made history' not just in Weaver Vale but nationally too.

He said: “We've confounded our critics by offering a programme based on hope and opportunity not fear.

“The conversations my team have had on the doorstop have been about the real issues people face. “That's the NHS. The lack of police on the streets. And there's certainly schools with many of our local schools starved of essential resources.”

The constituency includes Frodsham and Helsby as well as parts of Runcorn and Northwich.

Mr Amesbury added: “I would like to say thanks to all the young people who were inspired and engaged and turned out in this election.

“No longer will you be the target for cuts but you will be the target for investment.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Paul Roberts, who picked up 1,623 votes, described it as a 'frustrating' night for his party.

Chris Copeman from the Green Party received 786 votes, but said he was 'pleased' to see Mr Amesbury win the seat.

Mr Evans said: “It was a great privilege to represent Weaver Vale.

“I have served for seven years and I would like to thank all of those who have made me very welcome.

“I've worked with people across all of the parties and I would like to encourage Mike to do the same. It's not about politics it's about people.

“I'm leaving Weaver Vale for now but I'm not leaving Cheshire.”

