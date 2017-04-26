What to expect at Five Guys

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was high drama on school playing fields when old ammunition had to be blown up by the bomb squad in a controlled explosion captured on video by the Chronicle.

Cheshire Police say the ammo was found in a tin by family members clearing out a house in Dee Banks overlooking the River Dee in Chester on Thursday afternoon (April 26).

They contacted police leading to a response by armed officers who in turn called in the Army bomb disposal squad.

The item was taken to playing fields at the rear of Dee Banks School and Bishops’ Blue Coat CE High School where it was destroyed in a controlled explosion about 5.20pm.

There was liaison with both schools prior to the operation.

No sports activities were taking place at the time and pupils had all gone home for the day.

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind said: “It looks like family members were clearing out a house when they found possible explosive material. They contacted us and we called the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) to carry out a controlled explosion.”

Police issued a warning on social media prior to the explosion which read: “There is going to be a controlled explosion in the Dee Banks School area of Chester. There is nothing to concern local residents.”