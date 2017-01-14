The video will start in 8 Cancel

Take a look at this striking timelapse clip of the night sky above Chester.

You can see the stars twinkle and clouds drift in one night over the city cut down to less than a minute and a half.

Photographer Kevin Bartlett, under his guise @ChesterPOV, shared the video on his Twitter and YouTube accounts.

It was taken from his back garden in Saltney, as the winter sky starts off clear before the clouds come in to give it an eerie look.

You can find Kevin's other videos, including a 24-hour timelapse video, on his YouTube channel here .

Earlier this week we showed you what Chester looks like from above. What do you think of this angle?