Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world’s smallest monkey has given birth to tiny twins at Chester Zoo.

Pocket-sized pygmy marmoset Audrey, the world’s smallest species of monkey, gave birth to the babies on July 25 but they have only just grown to a big enough size to be spotted.

The mini monkeys, weighing in at just 15 grams, will measure just five inches in length when fully grown.

Dr Nick Davis, deputy curator of mammals at the zoo, said they were being well looked after by their dad Gumi who is often seen carrying them around while their mum takes a well earned break.

“After giving the babies their regular feeds, mum Audrey, like all other female Eastern pygmy marmosets, steps aside while dad takes on the parental chores,” he said. “The youngsters can therefore often be seen being carried by dad Gumi for long periods of time as mum takes a well-deserved break.”

Dr Davis added: “Pygmy marmosets actually have relatively large babies for their tiny size. An adult will only weigh up to around 150 grams and so each baby equates to around 10% of its body weight.”

Eastern pygmy marmosets are native to the rainforests of western Brazil, southeastern Colombia, eastern Ecuador and eastern Peru where they are threatened by both habitat loss and being captured for the pet trade.