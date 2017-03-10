The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Photographs and video of a rare baby Sulawesi crested macaque born at Chester Zoo have been released today (March 10).

Tiny Amidala made her arrival into the world back in January, but this is the first time we've been allowed a peek.

She was born to mum Lisa and dad Mamassa, who according to staff has become ‘an instant hit with the females’ since his arrival in late 2015, having already fathered four offspring at the zoo.

Her birth has boosted the number of this endangered species living in the popular attraction’s Islands habitat to 18.

Crested macaques are threatened by large scale habitat loss and the illegal wildlife trade in their native Indonesia.

They're also considered a local delicacy on the tropical island and is served up as food on special occasions such as weddings.

The number of Sulawesi crested macaque is thought to have plummeted by about 80 percent in the last 30 years.

Fewer than 5,000 now remain in the wild and they have been listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

In rainforests on the island of Sulawesi they are the most endangered of the seven macaque species.

Conservationists from Chester are working with the local communities in Sulawesi to help protect forests and the diverse animal species living in them.