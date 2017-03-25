Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A deceased Second World War veteran has left more than £350,000 to the Countess of Chester Hospital’s charity in his will.

The late Harold Cooper from Chester, who died at the age of 92 in May 2015, left his entire estate to the NHS Cardio-Respiratory and Vascular (CRV) department at the Countess that treated him.

The CRV team, who were both astounded and extremely grateful upon hearing of Mr Cooper’s intentions, have used some of his legacy to purchase a state-of- the-art ultrasound scanner for £75,000 that helps to better check patients’ heart function. This additional mobile scanner can be taken directly to patients or used in clinic, cutting down patient waiting times.

Consultant cardiologist at the Countess Dr Martin Sedgwick said: “It was very kind of Harold Cooper to leave us this gift in his will. The equipment that has been purchased with his legacy will be of benefit to our cardiac patients for many years to come.”

Mr Cooper, who had no dependants, had a quadruple bypass in the 1980s and had follow-up care at the Countess in subsequent years.

The former Royal Navy serviceman was a quiet and private man who had a strong sense of humour. Brenda Lloyd and Roger Challinor, who were friends with Mr Cooper, think he would be delighted to know his legacy is already helping people.

Brenda Lloyd, a friend for more than 60 years, said: “Harold was always grateful for the care that he received at the Countess and he told me about his intentions for his will. It is very pleasing for me to know that his wishes have now been taken up.”

Mr Cooper’s neighbour Roger Challinor said: “It was very satisfying to see the first piece of equipment that has been bought with our dear friend Harold’s legacy. It is a fitting testament to his generosity and kindness.”

The CRV department at the Countess is considering plans for the rest of the legacy, keen to make sure Mr Cooper’s incredible generosity is channelled in the best way possible.

Trust and legacy fundraiser for The Countess Charity, Ngozi Ikoku, said: “The Countess Charity is set up not to replace what the NHS does but to enhance it. Gifts in wills have supported hospital care since before there was an NHS and they continue to allow us to provide additional equipment and comfort for the benefit our patients.

“Harold Cooper’s extraordinary legacy is already making a big difference to patient care at our hospital and for that we are eternally grateful.”

Every gift in every will small or large helps to make a difference. If you would like to leave a gift in your will to your local hospital please contact Ngozi Ikoku on 01244 365685 or email ngozi.ikoku@nhs.net