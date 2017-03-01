Ever fancied trading in your work suit and brogues for body armour and gladiator sandals? And marching around the streets of Chester shouting 'sin, dex, sin' – but getting paid for it?
Well, you're in luck as a vacancy with a difference has just come on to the job market.
But it's not for work-shy slackers, so divas need not apply for this unique opportunity at Dewa Roman Experience.
The family-run attraction has been running tours showcasing the city's incredible heritage and archaeological remains since 1993.
Manager Michael Lancaster explained that the available position of Roman soldier tour guide is a 'great' job, but physically demanding due to the heavy armour and equipment.
"We're looking for someone with a better than average background in history and with a positive attitude towards work in general," he said.
"Someone who is willing and able to roll their sleeves up – come storms or snow, we're out there in all weather."
Hours of employment will vary between 9am and 5pm over seven days, with a minimum of 16 hours per week.
Full training will be given to the successful candidate.