Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ever fancied trading in your work suit and brogues for body armour and gladiator sandals? And marching around the streets of Chester shouting 'sin, dex, sin' – but getting paid for it?

Well, you're in luck as a vacancy with a difference has just come on to the job market.

But it's not for work-shy slackers, so divas need not apply for this unique opportunity at Dewa Roman Experience.

The family-run attraction has been running tours showcasing the city's incredible heritage and archaeological remains since 1993.

Manager Michael Lancaster explained that the available position of Roman soldier tour guide is a 'great' job, but physically demanding due to the heavy armour and equipment.

"We're looking for someone with a better than average background in history and with a positive attitude towards work in general," he said.

"Someone who is willing and able to roll their sleeves up – come storms or snow, we're out there in all weather."

Hours of employment will vary between 9am and 5pm over seven days, with a minimum of 16 hours per week.

Full training will be given to the successful candidate.