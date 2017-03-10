Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vulnerable dad-of-three from Helsby reported fake incidents to police ‘because he needed someone to talk to’.

Jack Kavanagh, of Kings Drive, was 'remorseful' for making repeat calls during an eight-month spell between May 2015 and January 2016.

Concerned the 25-year-old’s complaints were ‘not genuine’, Cheshire Police set up ‘covert surveillance’ at his home.

Kavanagh, who requires a wheelchair, admitted a charge of wasting police time at Chester Magistrates Court on March 9.

He was ordered to pay more than £1,000 and handed a three-month curfew.

Kate Narchuk, prosecuting, said the amount of money Kavanagh had cost police was just over £600.

She said: “There were reports to the police of various troubling incidents.

“Officers attended because of Mr Kavanagh’s condition as he was deemed to be a vulnerable person worthy of care.

“There was nothing which appeared to support the allegations.

“They became concerned the incidents were not genuine so covert surveillance was set up at his home.”

The CPS said officers looked through 81 hours of footage but did not see anything.

Robert Lassey, defending, said Kavanagh had been going through a difficult period.

Mr Lassey said: “He does feel very stupid for the action he has taken and is genuinely remorseful.

“During some of the calls he didn’t want police to come out he just wanted the incident to be logged.

“He simply wanted someone to talk to, but he appreciates this was the wrong place to do it.”

Mr Lassey added Kavanagh was ‘facing allegations regarding his brother’ at the time and he ‘did not feel the police were investigating his complaints’ in relation to it.

The married father-of-three had no previous convictions.

Kavanagh must pay Cheshire Police £612.28 in compensation, costs of £375 and an £85 victim surcharge.

He will be given an electronic tag with the 12-week curfew lasting from 4pm to 4am each day.