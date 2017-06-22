Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Volunteers are sought to open up Chester Castle to visitors over the summer.

Chester Castle Revealed, between July 20 and September 3, will allow visitors to enter free of charge, wander around the site and experience the views.

Access will be available to the ground and first floor of the 12th century Agricola Tower which will house a new pop up exhibition telling the fascinating story of the castle which can be traced back to 907 AD.

Agricola Tower contains a chapel with exceptionally fine 13th century wall paintings that were only rediscovered in the 1980s.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is seeking volunteers to help make the event a success as the first steps are taken towards transforming the ancient monument into a major tourist attraction for the city. The project is a partnership between English Heritage, CWaC, Crown Estates, Chester MP Chris Matheson and enthusiasts.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “Volunteers make an invaluable contribution to enhancing visitor experiences across all our museum sites in West Cheshire and we greatly appreciate their hard work and dedication.

"We are delighted to be opening up a new volunteering opportunity at Chester Castle this summer. We will be providing an opportunity for visitors to look around this historic site that has only been accessible for tour groups and closed to the public for many years.

“We are looking to recruit volunteers who will be able to enhance the experience of visitors during this period. Volunteers will have the opportunity to support in a whole range of areas, including welcoming and guiding visitors, helping them to engage with the site and its place in Chester’s history, assisting with pop up activities and an exciting programme of weekend events, also gathering visitor feedback.”

All volunteers will be provided will a full induction.

If you have an interest and enthusiasm in heritage and history, have good communication skills and enjoy bringing history to life for visitors this would be an ideal volunteering opportunity for you. Further information and application forms can be found at West Cheshire Museums volunteering page: http://grosvenormuseum.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk/support-us/volunteering/

■ Tours of parts of Chester Castle are already available and are run by English Heritage in partnership with the Guild of Chester Tour Guides.