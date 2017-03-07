Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Helsby journalist and author Frank Melling has broken new ground with his latest book Hostie – All at Sea in the Ionian.

The novel is an adventure romance story set in the Ionian Sea, around the Greek Island of Lefkada.

It’s told through the eyes of Rachel Lamb, a 22-year-old woman who is having a rotten time in England as a Christmas elf, a cat biscuit icer – and a failed journalist.

She decides to start a new life, working as a hostess with a small yacht company and finds herself coping with sun, sailing - and boiled blue knickers!

Frank said: “I have been a writer all my working life, mainly in non-fiction and with a lot of motorcycling stories. For this project I really wanted to push the boat out and tell a story through the eyes of a young woman. It’s been a real challenge but one I have enjoyed tremendously.

“Hostie is many things. It’s a book about growing up, dealing with relationships and, for Rachel, the book’s central character, the struggle to find herself but, more than anything else, it’s a great adventure story with lots of proper sailing thrills – and, of course, a lovely romance.”

Hostie is available now, at £9.99 including free post and package, from www.frankmelling.com