Veteran councillor and local Labour party stalwart Reggie Jones has announced he is standing down.

Reggie has represented the Blacon ward for a staggering 27 years, a commitment which has been hailed as 'second to none' as news of his resignation came to light on Friday (March 3).

He revealed the reason behind his decision is so he can make time with his family his main priority after becoming a foster parent in 2016.

Calling it an 'honour and a privilege' to have served the people of Blacon for so long, he said: "I have been involved in many projects and seen the area thrive and grow.

"Now my family circumstances have changed, I must take a step back and spend more time with them.

"I will still work hard for the people of Blacon but in a reduced capacity."

The resignation will trigger a Cheshire West and Chester Council by-election in Blacon.

The Labour-controlled authority has retained a majority of just one since the 2015 election.

'Strong voice'

Council leader Samantha Dixon added: "Reggie has been a big advocate for Blacon in his years on successive councils, and he is a strong voice for Labour in the area.

"His commitment to his community is second to none and I wish him the very best of luck for the future."



More details about the timetable for the by-election are expected next week.