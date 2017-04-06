Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vehicle has overturned on the M53 near Ellesmere Port.

There are queues in both directions after the crash northbound near junction 8 at about 8am on Thursday (April 6).

The motorway, which is a dual carriageway at that point, has been closed heading towards Liverpool.

North West Motorway Police tweeted traffic was being diverted off at the J8 exit, over the roundabout and back on at its entry slip road.

No other vehicles have been reported to be involved.

Highways England warned drivers to expect delays of up to half an hour, with the crash expected to be cleared by 9.45am.

The tailback northbound stretches back from J8 to the exchange with the M56.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

