Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tiny middle class Chester cul de sac has been identified as the fifth most crime-ridden street in England and Wales.

However, both councillors who represent the area have described the figures relating to Bache Hall Court, at the back of the Countess of Chester Hospital, as ‘misleading’.

Manchester-based UK address experts Hopewiser compiled the top 10 most dangerous residential streets based on crime statistics over a six month period, between July-December 2016.

Bache Hall Court came in fifth after streets in London, Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield.

(Photo: Hopewiser)

A total of 113 criminal offences were reported on or near to Bache Hall Court. There were 61 incidents linked to violence and sexual offences, the most common type of crime. This was followed by anti-social behaviour and public order. There were no reported crimes linked to burglary, possession of weapons, robbery or vehicle crime.

Hopewiser admits the incidents occurred not just on the streets in question but also nearby and in many cases relate to minor offences.

The company says: “Before you start listing the street names above as somewhere that should be avoided, you should know that while a high volume of crime was reported during a snapshot of six months, much of it categorises as petty crime.”

(Photo: Hopewiser)

Conservative Upton councillor Jill Houlbrook, whose ward covers Bache Hall Court, responded: “My immediate response is this is very misleading. I am confident that the figures in fact relate to incidents at the Countess of Chester Hospital and that the postcode picks up Bache Hall Court/Estate.

“This is something about which I have been concerned for years and have tried to persuade the police to disengage the local streets from their incident reports but with little success. It’s unfair that this information may well impact on the cost of home insurance for residents in the area.”

Labour ward member Matt Bryan agreed: “These figures are grossly misleading and are perhaps attributed to crimes committed on the railway or at the Countess. I’ve made enquires with Cheshire Police. We have a very active PCSO Jenna Tabley in Upton and we receive regular reports of crime in the area which remains consistently low.”