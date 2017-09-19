Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Upton man who admitted harassing his ex-partner has been jailed.

The harassment put James Frederick Dowd, 51, in breach of a previous suspended sentence.

Dowd, of Peckforton Way in Upton, appeared from custody at Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold today (Tuesday, September 19) and admitted he harassed Phillip Anthony Evans at Chirk between September 12 and 17.

The court heard the couple had been in a 20 year relationship and it ended amicably. But then last week Dowd began contacting him demanding the return of a suit.

Calls became threatening

Mr Evans knew nothing of any suit but called the police when calls were made in the early hours and became more threatening.

Dowd was jailed for ten weeks and District Judge Gwyn Jones made a two year restraining order not to contact Mr Evans.

The judge said that while the initial contact was courteous it became totally inappropriate in view of their nature and timing.

Calls had been made in the early hours when the judge said Dowd had been drinking too much and was not able to see things clearly.

It occurred while he was on a suspended sentence, which he had breached for a second time.

Jailed for ten weeks

Dowd was jailed for ten weeks for the harassment with ten weeks of the suspended sentence being activated concurrently.

James Neary, prosecuting, said the 20 year relationship ended in December and they had not had any contact.

However last week Mr Evans began to receive calls from Dowd over the return of a suit.

Mr Evans knew nothing about any suit and rang the defendant’s mother to tell her so.

But that appeared to have been the trigger for a number of calls. There were calls at 4.40am and his sleep was affected.

Mr Evans was also concerned the calls were becoming more threatening – and that he might turn up at his address.

Drunk and disorderly

Defending solicitor Steve Coupe said it was conceded that Dowd had breached the suspended sentence previously by committing an offence of being drunk and disorderly.

After a 20 year relationship, the split had been amicable but a relatively minor issue of a suit was raised by Dowd who appeared to have lost his self control.

He had to accept that the messages and their timings were completely inappropriate.

It was Dowd’s case that he was not in drink at the time and that may be something that he would need to deal with in the future, said Mr Coupe.

Dowd was the sole carer for his mother, aged 78, and he tended to her day to day needs.

He was concerned for her welfare if he went into prison, said Mr Coupe.