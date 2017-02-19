Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A safari is heading into Chester to raise money for Chester Women’s Aid.

‘Let’s Eat Chester’ has been developed by five events management students from the University of Chester, who have formed their own company, PARC Events.

The aim is to provide a unique and fun event experience, while raising funds for the charity.

The ‘restaurant safari’ will visit four different restaurants with the opportunity to taste dishes from various cuisines.

Intrepid foodies will be gathering at Chez Jules, Northgate Street, for 6.10pm, to begin the gourmet adventure.

Following Chez Jules, the next stop will be Ginger Wine Bar and Delicatessen, after that it’s on to The Olive Tree Brasserie and the final restaurant will be Picanha by Fazenda.

Chester Women’s Aid supports all victims of domestic abuse through small grants that will help victims get back on track.

This could be redecorating a room where abuse has taken place, school uniforms, or even driving lessons to help someone’s employment prospects.

Team leader of PARC Events Laura Cuthbertson said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Chester Women’s Aid, they have been so supportive and excited about our upcoming event!

“We chose this charity because we believe this issue is so important and needs to be addressed in the community.”

Chester Women’s Aid vice president Sheila Brookes added: “We are really excited about working with PARC Events. We are looking forward to attending the event as we believe it is going to be a night to remember!”

Tickets cost £40 per person at http://parcevents.wixsite.com/letseatchester or contact the team at parc.events@outlook.com.