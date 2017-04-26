Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of students from the University of Law in Chester were recognised for their outstanding academic achievements as part of an annual prize-giving ceremony.

Chester-based law firm Aaron & Partners presented accolades to Wirral-based Kelly Faulkner and Austrian national Jonathan Fritz as part of the event at the university’s campus in Christleton.

Partner and head of dispute resolution and insolvency at Aaron & Partners, Nick Clarke, said: “Our partnership with University of Law Chester goes back many years and it’s always a real privilege to celebrate the rising stars of the legal profession and their achievements.

“Both Kelly and Jonathan have demonstrated outstanding academic endeavour and we were delighted to present them with their much-deserved awards. Both students clearly have very bright futures ahead of them.”

Kelly walked away with the prize for best performance on the University of Law Chester’s LPC litigation course, while Jonathan was recognised as the best performer on the university’s graduate diploma contract law course.

Centre director at the University of Law Chester Carol Draycott said: “Our annual awards event is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate the successes of our students and those with exceptional examination results.

“Established legal firms like Aaron & Partners play a fundamental role in helping us recognise the achievements of our top performing students and we’re incredibly thankful to them and our other sponsors for their continued support.”

For more information about Aaron & Partners, visit www.aaronandpartners.com.