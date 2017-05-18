Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester’s catering team is celebrating multiple award wins at a national catering awards ceremony.

The University Caterers Organisation (TUCO) held its 24th annual TUCO Competitions at the University of Warwick.

During the two day event, more than 100 competitors from the higher and further education sectors competed against each other in a series of food and drink challenges.

Five staff members from the University of Chester took part, winning three golds in total.

Artisan baker Dave Quinn impressed the judges enough to win both gold and best in class for his bread display and coffee shop cake in the Salon Culinaire category. He also scooped silver in the cookie challenge and bronze for his afternoon tea.

Chris Murphy picked up gold in the Campus Speed Cook Challenge. This challenge gave chefs just 30 minutes to cook a pasta, rice or grain dish from scratch. The chefs competed against competitors from all over the country to secure their awards.

(Photo: UGC)

Head chefs Les Barnes and Darren Boddy won bronze in the Chef’s Challenge which was judged by Brian Turner CBE, TV chef and Michelin star awarded restaurant owner.

The challenge saw a team of two chefs cook a three course meal from a list of ingredients supplied to them shortly before the competition. The judges looked for taste, imagination and good hygiene practices.

This year, the Salon Culinaire was extended to 12 classes, including Amuse Bouche, Afternoon Tea, Cookie Challenge and Tray Bake categories.

Les Barnes picked up bronze in the Cup Cake Challenge, while second head chef Jackie Rowlands received a merit for her Tray Bake.

Ian White, domestic bursar and director of hospitality and residential services, said: “I am immensely proud of all of the team from Chester that entered TUCO competitions.

“Having entered eight very different categories this year we were placed in all eight and this showcased, yet again, the expertise and creativity we have here at Chester.”