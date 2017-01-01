Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hair-raising effort has been taking place at the University of Chester, where two of its academics spent ‘Movember’ growing moustaches, not only for charity but also for historical accuracy.

Archaeology PhD student Brian Costello and Howard Williams, professor of archaeology, have so far raised £595 for their genuine archaeo-taches, which they grew to historically accurate lengths and widths, and styled with inspiration from some of the most famous early medieval moustaches of all.

These include the renowned Sutton Hoo helmet’s face mask (from an early 7th-century ship-burial attributed by many to King Raedwald of East Anglia) and the moustache of Harold II – the last Anglo-Saxon king of England (notably depicted throughout the Bayeux Tapestry).

Professor Williams said: “Ceaseless, perilous and exhausting hair-growth was a constant endeavour for an incredible 30 days. This is more than just any fundraising opportunity: we became ‘living history’ - tangible embodiments of early medieval mo-bros.

“Most importantly, we achieved this without forking out on expensive replica costumes and weapons and raised a considerable amount of money at the same time.”

The pair regularly posted their mo-tivations via social media all month and, during Movember, Professor Williams even published a short academic research article about early medieval hair in a special issue of the journal Internet Archaeology.

Anyone wishing to support Brian and Howard’s fundraising efforts can still do so at: https://uk.movember.com/mospace/team/2253411