The 12 Days of Christmas - How much does it cost?

You may know where to pick up a partridge or even a pear tree but have you ever wondered how much it would cost you if you gave your true love everything on the list of the festive song The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Sending all the gifts in the Christmas carol means your lover would end up receiving 364 presents in total.

You might expect five gold rings to set you back a bit, but unsurprisingly seven swimming swans are not cheap to purchase either.

Peers can claim up to £300 for a day’s attendance at the House of Lords, so assuming they are offering their leaping services for free, to hire 10 Lords would cost £3,000 a day.

If you have treated your partner to 364 gifts this Christmas we sincerely hope you got some group discounts.

Breakdown of costs

Partridge in a pear tree - cost £45 over 12 days = £540

Two turtle doves - cost £30 over 11 days = £330

Three French hens - cost £60 over 10 days = £600

Four calling birds - cost £60 over nine days = £540

Five gold rings - cost £995 over eight days = £7,960

Six geese a-laying - cost £210 over seven days = £1,470

Seven swans a swimming - cost £2,779 over six days = £16,660

Eight maids a milking - cost £504 over five days = £2,520

Nine ladies dancing - cost £1395 over four days = £5,580

Ten Lords a-leaping - cost £3,000 over three days = £9,000

Eleven pipers piping - cost £1,815 over two days = £3,630

Twelve drummers drumming - cost £720 for one day = £720

Total cost = £49,549