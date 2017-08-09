Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family have paid tribute to a young man who died from injuries suffered in a road accident on the M6 last weekend.

Car driver Sam Kelly, 26, from Northwich , was airlifted to Liverpool’s Aintree Hospital following a collision involving a lorry on the northbound carriageway at Lymm but he sadly passed away.

The accident happened shortly after 8am on Saturday, August 5.

Family members of Sam today paid his tribute to him: “Sam ‘The Man’ is a beautiful, fun-loving, go-getter who lived and loved life to the full. He will be sadly missed by his fiancée Lana, his stepson-to-be Ashley, his father Michael, mum Carol and stepdad Ross.

“Sam was a twin to Lucia, little bro to Oliver and a big bro to Jonny and Wills, grandson to Peter and Madge, Kate and Graham and the special bromance with Matt and the last family member Bob the dog.

“All his extended family and loyal friends whose lives he touched will always miss him.”

Over the past year the lives of more than 400 families have been torn apart as a result of collisions in Cheshire.

This month, as part of National Road Victim Month, Cheshire Police is highlighting individual cases to show the impact long term.

A total of 28 families are now without loved ones and another 378 people are living with serious injuries which will affect them for the rest of their lives.