The family of a Chester motorcyclist killed in a collision near Chester earlier this week have issued a brief statement in tribute.

Kevin Jackson, from Upton , was driving a Yamaha on the A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington , on Monday evening (July 3) when he was involved in a collision with a dark grey Vauxhall Corsa.

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind said on behalf of his family: “Kevin Jackson, aged 42, was an engineer at Unilever for 18 years and more recently a self-employed kitchen-fitter. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.”

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.03pm.

(Photo: Google)

The A540 was shut for a number of hours for the police investigation. Officers are appealing for any information surrounding the crash.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesman said: “As a result of the incident the road remained closed for a period of time in order to allow collision investigation work to take place.”

Witnesses are asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quoting Incident number 865 of July 3.

Details can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111