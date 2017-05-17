Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have set up camp at a country park frequently used by mums and children.

The caravans are said to have arrived at The Country Park in Broughton last night (Tuesday, May 17) and occupants have been draping clothes over fences and play equipment.

A spokesperson for Broughton and Bretton Community Council said enforcement officers have been out to the site and they have been told to leave by tomorrow (Thursday).

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We are working with the local authority to transfer them to a more suitable location.”

The beauty spot, which features benches, swings and slides, was developed as a community project and is popular with young children and dog walkers.