A deadline has been set for Travellers to leave a camp in Blacon .

The group have been given until 5pm on Sunday (May 14) to leave the Shelley Road site.

Cheshire West and Chester Council served a Section 77 notice yesterday afternoon.

A CWaC spokesman said they had been given extra time to leave because of 'health concerns' for some members of the camp.

He added: "The group were also asked to to move their caravans away from residents’ properties, which they agreed to do.

"The encampment will be monitored."

The Travellers first arrived at the site on Tuesday evening (May 9).

There are 20 caravans plus accompanying cars on the popular playing fields.

Initially they were set up close to Donne Place, but have now moved further back away from the main road.

It is not the first time Travellers have used Shelley Road.

A court order had to be sought after a group set up there in August last year, but they left before they were formally evicted.