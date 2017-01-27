Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Traveller family has left a council-owned former waste depot in Chester ’s Bumpers Lane ahead of a court case scheduled for today.

Councillors were told on Monday of last week (January 16) that two caravans and a Ford Ranger pick-up truck had arrived on the site.

A week later the council issued a notice addressed to the ‘Hamilton family’ directing them to leave by 1pm on Tuesday, January 24.

The vehicles remained beyond the deadline triggering a court date for a hearing due to have taken place at Chester Magistrates today (Friday, January 27).

But Geraldine McIlroy, gypsy and traveller support officer with Cheshire and Warrington Traveller Team, confirmed in an email sent this morning (Friday): “The encampment has left Bumpers Lane and the site has now been secured and a clean-up is being arranged.”

Traveller William Hamilton, the father of the household, told The Chronicle earlier this week that he was accompanied by his pregnant wife and four children. He was born in Wrexham, grew up in Helsby and had family in Elton .

Mr Hamilton, who suffers from epilepsy, did not wish to comment in detail but said he was desperately seeking the council’s assistance in securing a house for his family. They had been living in the caravans over the last 18 months after having to leave their previous private rented accommodation for reasons he did not wish to discuss.

The Cheshire West and Chester Council former waste depot is due to be redeveloped into new industrial business units.